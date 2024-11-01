Talisay: Motorcycle rider dies after falling off cliff

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The body of a motorcycle rider was found at the bottom of a roadside cliff in Sitio Santol, Camp 4 in Talisay City, Cebu on the early hours of Friday, November 1.

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Benjie Acruz.

Acruz is reportedly a native of Pinamungajan, Cebu who’s been residing in Brgy. Kalunasan, Cebu City. He worked as an air-con technician.

READ MORE:

Foreman dies after truck falls off cliff in Pinamungajan, Cebu

8 injured in C5-Eastwood crash between sand truck and van

Jonathan Tumulak, head of City of Talisay Traffic Operations and Development Authority (CT-TODA), said that a few young individuals claimed to have seen Acruz drive off the road down the cliff on early Friday morning.

They immediately reported the incident to the local authorities. who promptly arrived at past 4:00 a.m.

According to Tumulak, personnel of the local government unit had a hard time finding the motorcycle rider because of the dark.

They launched a search and rescue operation with the help of some residents.

Shortly after, they found a lifeless man at the bottom of the cliff. Based on the initial assessment, the victim suffered several fractures on his body.

Tumulak said that Acruz was traveling from his hometown in Pinamungajan town to Cebu City on the day of the incident.

He added that there was a possibility that his motorcycle slipped causing him to fall off the roadside cliff.

Authorities found that there was water on the road that came from the upper cliff.

Moreover, Acruz was traveling in a curvy road that was typically difficult to maneuver for motorists unfamiliar with the area.

As of this writing, an investigation has been launched to determine what lead to Acruz’s untimely demise.

Tumulak said that this was not the first time that motorists had fallen off the roadside cliff in the area. In addition, a portion of the Manipis Road in Camp 4 was closed off last October 2 after a landslide covered it in soil and debris.

Tumulak said that the Department of Public Works and Highway (DPWH) had an ongoing project to install signages along the road as it was prone to accidents.

However, they have yet to put up signs in the specific area where Acruz fell.

To prevent accidents like this, Tumulak urged motorists to ensure that they were familiar with the curvy road in the area and that their vehicles would be in the best condition for travel. | with a report from Paul Lauro

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP