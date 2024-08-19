Foreman dies after truck falls off cliff in Pinamungajan

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A foreman for a construction project in Toledo City, western Cebu never made it to his worksite after he was killed in a road tragedy that also injured nine of his coworkers in the neighboring town of Pinamungajan.

Police in Pinamungajan confirmed that a dump truck carrying eight construction workers from Dumanjug town fell off a cliff in Purok Maria Clara, Barangay Lamac around 1:30 p.m. on August 17.

Initial findings from investigators showed that the truck was en route to Toledo City from Dumanjug at that time. The driver, identified as Michael Bastida, decided to take a short cut through Barangay Lamac in Pinamungajan.

The vehicle was traversing a curved downhill portion of the road. Bastida attempted to swerve the truck, but it reportedly lost its brake, said Police Staff Sergeant Christian Ortega, officer-in-charge of the Pinamungajan Police Station.

As a result, the vehicle sped downhill, fell off a nearby cliff, and all passengers were thrown from the impact.

All nine passengers from Dumanjug were taken to the hospital, but their foreman, Jerome Pasignasigna, was declared dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Bastida is currently detained at Pinamungajan Police Station. He may be facing a case of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide, multiple physical injuries, and damage to property. /clorenciana

