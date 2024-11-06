Typhoon Marce: Philippine Coast Guard on ‘heightened alert’

MANILA – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and their partners in the local government are preparing for Typhoon Marce (international name Yinxing), which is expected to make landfall in Northern Luzon by Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCG said all responders and equipment of the PCG District North Western Luzon (CGDNWLZN) are being readied to assist local government units (LGU) and the public for possible evacuations and rescue operations.

“(PCG) personnel in all ports throughout the region are on heightened alert status to immediately respond to any eventualities at sea,” it said.

It said essential rescue equipment and radio communication devices are fully operational and are ready for use within the CGDNWLZN’s area of responsibility.

For assistance, the CGDNWLZN can be reached at 0945-746-3430, while its units can be reached at 0936-265-9447 for PCG Station La Union, 0927-077-8026 for PCG Station Pangasinan, 0966-859-0756 for PCG Station Ilocos Sur, and 0910-609-7420 for Ilocos Norte.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Marce has slightly intensified over the Philippine Sea east of Isabela province.

Marce is located 480 km. east of Echague, Isabela with maximum sustained winds of 130 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 160 kph.

It is expected to continue intensifying and may reach its peak intensity before making landfall over the Babuyan Islands or Cagayan on Thursday. (PNA)

