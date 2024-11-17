Danao City inks sisterhood agreement with Japan’s Kashima City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The local government of Danao in northern Cebu and Kashima City in Japan have strengthened their partnership through a sisterhood agreement.

The officials of Kashima City led by Shinichi Taguchi visited Danao City to formally signed the agreement as they began their “long-term international collaboration for both localities, focused on cultural, educational, sports, economic and environmental initiatives.”

The signing took place at the Danao City Hall which was attended by Danao City officials, including department heads and community representatives, according to Danao City’s information office.

“This partnership not only benefits our city but extends opportunities to neighboring local government units,” said Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano.

He also compared Danao City to Kashima City as a port city that thrives through “industrial and tourism advancements.”

Meanwhile, City Councilor Ivy Durano said in her message that their LGU is “excited to learn” from the Kashima City’s models of economic progress.

“The more we learn as a community, the more we grow as a city. We are not trying to be the best, but we are trying to be better every day,” Councilor Durano said.

Facilitating agency agreement

Apart from the sisterhood agreement, Danao City also signed a facilitating agency agreement with Achieve Goal Co., Ltd., represented by CEO Shuichiro Atsumi.

According to the LGU, the agency plays a crucial role in facilitating the deployment of qualified teachers from Danao City to Kashima, furthering the shared vision of educational excellence.

Other Japanese delegation present during the event also included several distinguished officials such as chairperson of the City Council, Masabumi Uchida; director of Citizens Affairs Division, Kiyosumi Tamura; director of the Board of Education, Hideki Osawa; assistant director of the Education Guidance Division, Yoshiyuki Mizuno; and section chief of Community Development Promotion Division, Mizue Kanazawa.

Also present were representatives from Achieve Goal Co., Ltd., including board director Shogo Kawabata and assistant Kotoko Sueyoshi.

The information office said that the Japanese delegates also visited Ramon M. Durano Sr. Foundation Science and Technology Education Center (RMDSF-STEC), where they engaged with students, observed educational activities, and exchanged insights with school administrators.

Following this, the visitors immersed themselves in the natural beauty of Danao City at Tawsan Mangrove Forest Eco Park.

They also visited the Cebu Technological University – Danao Campus to continue engaging with students and explore further avenues for educational collaboration.

As they enhance their international collaboration, Durano said that he is optimistic to lay out plans for cultural exchange, sports development, language teaching, job opportunities, tourism promotion, business linkages, and sharing of best practices.

“This is just the beginning; there will be more to come, and Danao City is more than ready to work and partner with Kashima City in achieving our renewed goal, which is to become a Model for Sustainable Development,” he said.

As for Mayor Taguchi, the LGU said that they are also looking forward to their collaboration and thanked Danao City’s hospitality towards them.

“With the many exchanges, we will be able to respect and deepen our understanding, which will not only lead to the development of both cities but also in the deepening of our friendship,” Taguchi said.

Kashima City is a coastal city in the southeastern Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan. /clorenciana

