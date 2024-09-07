Tawsan Mangroves in N. Cebu: Explore this new travel destination

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Want to reconnect with nature in a thrill and fun adventure in the north?

Danao City just launched on August 28 their newest tourist destination, the Tawsan Mangrove Forest Ecopark located in Brgy. Guinsay in northern Cebu.

Tawsan is home to at least 21 Mangrove species including the hybrid ones that were man-made and naturally grown. It is also a home to various marine life including shrimps and fishes.

Tawsan was derived from the phrase “Tawo sa Hunasan” that paid homage to the people residing along the city’s coastal areas for decades.

If you’re from Cebu City, you may ride a bus from the North Bus Terminal and pay for more or less P60 or P80 fare.

What to expect here?

In case you want to include Tawsan in your next trip, some activities that you can enjoy here include kayaking where you can explore the trails alone, or riding a mini bangka with a tourist guide who will introduce you to the place.

Whether you kayak or ride a mini bangka, you will get to navigate the six different routes and trails within the 74-hectare mangrove forest.

The longest of these trails stretches up to two kilometers which would take about an hour and 15 minutes to complete. The total length of all the routes combined is approximately 8.9 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the tour guides are all from the Tawsan community and are trained by the city government through the City Tourism Office. They will ensure that visitors receive an authentic and informative experience.

In addition to the breathtaking views, visitors can also savor the unique flavors of Tawsan. The specialties are prepared by the Tawsan community, using the ingredients sustainably harvested from the mangrove ecosystem.

These dishes, which showcase the area’s rich culinary heritage, are perfected through a recent culinary workshop by the city government and have now become a proud part of the ecopark’s unique offerings.

The development of the Tawsan Mangrove Forest Ecopark is backed by a P3.5 million budget, highlighting the city’s significant investment in sustainable tourism.

The ecopark only encompassed the early phase of this Tourism initiative because Danao City will also be putting a walk path (footbridge) for those who prefer not to kayak, as well as a floating restaurant that will offer another unique way to experience the mangrove environment.

Danao City Councilor and the council’s chair on the Tourism Committee, Carmen Ivy Remedios Durano said the foot bridge would be almost three-kilometer long.

For now, those interested in experiencing the Tawsan Mangrove Forest Ecopark are encouraged to book online through the Danao City Tourism Facebook Page. The park is not yet open for walk-ins, ensuring a well-organized and personalized experience for every guest.