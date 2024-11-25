Daily Gospel, November 25

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 25, 2024, which is the Monday of the Thirty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 21,1-4

When Jesus looked up he saw some wealthy people putting their offerings into the treasury

and he noticed a poor widow putting in two small coins.

He said, “I tell you truly, this poor widow put in more than all the rest;

for those others have all made offerings from their surplus wealth, but she, from her poverty, has offered her whole livelihood.”