Daily Gospel, November 21

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 21, 2024, which is the Thursday of the Thirty-third week in Ordinary Time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, November 2o

Daily Gospel, November 19

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 19, 41-44.

As Jesus drew near Jerusalem, he saw the city and wept over it, saying, “If this day you only knew what makes for peace—but now it is hidden from your eyes.

For the days are coming upon you when your enemies will raise a palisade against you; they will encircle you and hem you in on all sides.

They will smash you to the ground and your children within you, and they will not leave one stone upon another within you because you did not recognize the time of your visitation.”

Source: Dailygospel.org