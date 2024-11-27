Daily Gospel, November 27

This is the Daily Gospel for today, November 27, 2024, which is the Wednesday of the Thirty-fourth week in Ordinary Time.

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 21, 12-19.

Jesus said to the crowd: “They will seize and persecute you, they will hand you over to the synagogues and to prisons, and they will have you lead before kings and governors because of my name.

It will lead to your giving testimony.

Remember, you are not to prepare your defense beforehand, for I myself shall give you a wisdom in speaking that all your adversaries will be powerless to resist or refute.

You will even be handed over by parents, brothers, relatives, and friends, and they will put some of you to death.

You will be hated by all because of my name,

but not a hair on your head will be destroyed.

By your perseverance you will secure your lives.”