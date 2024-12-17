INQUIRER.net still No. 1 among Philippines news sites

MANILA, Philippines — The most visited Philippine news website in 2024 as of November was Inquirer.net. This was according to data from the analytics firm Similarweb.

The website logged 112.1 million visitors from January to November 2024, maintaining its position as the country’s top local news platform.

GMA Network placed second with 93.16 million visitors, followed by Philstar.com with 92.83 million, Rappler.com with 70.41 million, and ABS-CBN News with 48.60 million.

INQUIRER.net surpassed Philstar.com for the top spot in February and has held the position since, averaging 10.19 million visitors per month this year.

In November, INQUIRER.net led monthly website traffic among local news outlets with 9.847 million visitors. This was followed by GMA Network with 9.248 million, Philstar.com with 7.174 million, Rappler.com with 6.031 million, and ABS-CBN News with 4.267 million.

In 2023, INQUIRER.net topped the rankings of Philippine local news websites with over 154 million visitors, according to Similarweb.

Since February 2022, Inquirer.net has used Similarweb’s data analytics services to gain market insights and guide its content strategy.

Similarweb, a data analytics firm, works with more than 100 million websites in 190 countries.

