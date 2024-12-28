Cebu to welcome New Year with rainy weather, but no typhoon in sight

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As Cebu braces for a rainy start to the New Year, weather experts from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan assure the public that no typhoon is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) within the next five days.

Engineer Al Quiblat, chief of Pagasa-Mactan, explained that the rainy weather is attributed to two primary factors: the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and thunderstorms, rather than a tropical cyclone.

The ITCZ, a band of low pressure near the equator, is expected to bring scattered rain showers and overcast skies to the Visayas region, including Cebu, this weekend. This system, formed by the convergence of trade winds from both hemispheres, will cause light to moderate rains across the area.

In addition to the ITCZ, thunderstorms are forecasted to bring localized rain showers from December 30 through January 1. These storms, typically triggered by intense afternoon heat, may lead to sudden downpours, especially in the afternoons and evenings.

Weather outlook for Cebu:

Saturday to Sunday (Dec. 28-29): Cloudy skies with light to moderate rains caused by the ITCZ. Temperatures will range from 24 to 29 degrees Celcius.

Monday to Wednesday (Dec. 30-Jan. 1): Generally fair weather with partly cloudy skies. Isolated thunderstorms may cause brief downpours. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 25 to 31 degrees Celcius.

Winds are expected to remain light to moderate, with coastal waters staying generally calm, making conditions safe for small vessels.

Quiblat reassured the public that these weather patterns are typical for the season and are not a cause for concern. However, residents should exercise caution during thunderstorms, as heavy rains may lead to localized flooding in low-lying areas.

As Cebu welcomes the New Year with rainy weather, Pagasa encourages the public to stay updated on the latest forecasts and advisories to ensure safety during the holidays. /clorenciana

