Calm canines during fireworks: Expert tips to protect pets

The crackle of fireworks lighting up the night sky may delight people, but for dogs, it’s often a source of fear and anxiety.

For fur parents, ensuring your pet’s comfort and safety during such festivities is essential.

Dr. Alice Utlang, Cebu City’s veterinarian, shares practical and effective steps to keep your canine companions calm amid the chaos of fireworks.

Let them burn energy

Exercise your dog three to four hours before the fireworks begin.

Whether it’s a run in the park, a brisk walk, or an energetic game of fetch in your backyard, the goal is to tire them out.

A well-exercised dog is more likely to rest, reducing their stress when the loud noises begin.

A full stomach, a calm mind

Feed your pet a hearty meal an hour or two before the fireworks start.

Just like humans tend to feel more relaxed with a full stomach, a well-fed dog will be more at ease during stressful situations.

Soothe with a massage

Dr. Utlang recommends giving your dog a calming massage about 30 minutes before the fireworks begin.

Focus on their head, neck, spine, and legs, helping them relax from head to paw.

Safe spaces are key

Keep your dog indoors, where they feel safest.

Make sure their favorite hideouts, like under the bed or inside their kennel, are accessible and comfortable. Familiar surroundings can provide a sense of security amid the noise.

Consider a quieter location

If fireworks noise at home is overwhelming, relocating your dog to a quieter environment—perhaps the home of a friend or family member—can make a big difference.

Post-fireworks reassurance

Once the fireworks have ended, spend quality time with your dog to reassure them. Even with the earlier steps, your pet might still experience residual stress.

A little affection goes a long way in letting them know that everything is okay.

Fireworks may be unavoidable during celebrations, but your dog’s stress doesn’t have to be.

By following the veterinarian’s advice, you can make sure your furry friends remain calm, safe, and happy even during the noisiest of nights.