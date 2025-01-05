Jeju Air to cut 1,900 flights by March to enhance safety checks

Embattled Korean air carrier Jeju Air has decided to cut around 1,900 domestic and international flights by March to enhance operational safety checks, in the wake of the devastating passenger plane crash tragedy at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla Province on Dec. 29, 2024.

“As for international flights, the reductions will primarily occur on major routes with high frequencies, such as those to Japan and Southeast Asia,” said Song Kyung-hoon, head of Jeju Air’s management support division, during a press briefing at a hotel in western Seoul, Friday. “We are currently undergoing necessary administrative procedures. Once these are completed, we will guide reserved passengers to book for alternative flights of their choice.”

Although specific routes were not disclosed, the airline aims to minimize the inconvenience of passengers by focusing reductions on international routes with more than two daily flights. Major routes by Jeju Air include those to Tokyo, Osaka and Fukuoka in Japan, as well as Da Nang in Vietnam.

Domestic flight reductions could begin as early as next week, while international cuts are expected to start in the third week of January, Song said during Thursday’s briefing. During this winter operation period, Jeju Air plans to cut up to 15 percent of its flights.

Reservations

Previously, the budget airline disclosed that approximately 67,000 reservations — 33,000 for domestic flights and 34,000 for international flights — were canceled between Sunday, immediately following the tragedy, and Monday afternoon, raising concerns of a potential liquidity crisis.

Regarding these concerns, Song explained that although prepaid reservations totaled some 260 billion won ($197 million), cancellations accounted for only a portion of that. “New reservations are also consistently coming in, and we have secured around 140 billion won in cash reserves, so there won’t be a liquidity problem,” Song said.

On Thursday, the South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency’s investigation department imposed a travel ban on Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae as a key reference figure and carried out a search and seizure at the company’s headquarters in Seoul.

“The search and seizure concluded last evening, and no request for the CEO’s appearance has been made so far,” Song added. “If such a request is made, Jeju Air will fully cooperate with the investigation and assist in determining the cause of the incident.”

He further noted that discussions regarding funeral expenses and support payments for the bereaved families are ongoing, but the exact amounts will remain undisclosed even after procedures are finalized.

