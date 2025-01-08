Walk with Jesus 2025: CCTO announces several road closures

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A few roads in Cebu City will be temporarily closed on the early hours of Thursday, January 9, for the “Walk with Jesus” foot procession, which will kick off the 460th Fiesta Señor celebration.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has issued a traffic advisory for the religious event that will start at 4:00 a.m.

Attendees of the procession will begin their walk at the Fuente Osmeña Circle until they reach the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu where a Mass will be celebrated.

According to CCTO, temporary full road closures will be implemented on the following areas on or before 3:00 a.m.:

Stretch of Osmeña Blvd. (from J. Llorente St. to M.J. Cuenco Ave.)

Fuente Osmeña Circle

Don Gil Garcia St.

Don Mariano Cui St.

B. Rodriguez St. (up to the corner of C. Rodriguez St.)

General Maxilom Ave. (up to the corner of F. Ramos St.)

Arlington Pond St.

V. Urgello St.

Uytengsu St.

R. Landon St. (up to the corner of Junquera Ext.)

Pelaez St.

Colon St. (from corner Leon Kilat St. to Pelaez St.)

Vicente Gullas St.

Plaridel Ext.

D. Jakosalem St.

M.C. Briones St.

P. Burgos St.

Legazpi Ext.

Magallanes Ext.

CCTO head Raquel Arce told CDN Digital in an interview that these roads will be made accessible to the public again right after the procession.

For the event to go smoothly, Arce asked for the devotees interested in joining the walk to make a habit of reading the traffic signs that will be placed in the area.

“Akong hangyo sa mga deboto nga unta mobasa sila og unsay mga signages nga naa sa kadalanan….Adunay sauna no parking gihimo nato nga parking. So mobasa lang gyud sila aron dili ma-clamp or dili ma-tow,” she stated.

CCTO also urged motorists to plan their trips beforehand and to take alternatives routes to avoid delays during the Walk with Jesus 2025.

