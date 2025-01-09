Rain or shine: Thousands show up for Fiesta Señor 2025 opening

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite rains, thousands still showed up and filled the streets of uptown and downtown Cebu City on Thursday, January 9, to greet the first day of the Fiesta Señor celebration this 2025

More than 160,000 individuals joined the twin events – the Penitential Walk with Jesus at the Fuente Osmeña Circle and the Opening Salvo Mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu, markimg the start of the feast.

The Penitential Walk with Jesus, a 2.1-kilometer procession from Fuente Osmeña, started a few minutes past 4 a.m.

The event barely started when rainshowers poured, prompting organizers to pause for a few minutes.

Fortunately, the wet weather did not last long and the procession that, leads to the centuries-old Basilica, proceeded smoothly.

While this year’s crowd estimate is relatively few compared to the 200,000 recorded in 2024, and 300,000 in 2023, the Basilica and the streets in downtown Cebu City are still brimming with devotees.

Meanwhile, Augustinian friars at the Basilica and the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) both said that the first day of the Fiesta Señor celebration was peaceful and orderly.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, deputy director for operations for CCPO, they have not received any reports of untoward incidents related to the event.

On the other hand, Fr. Jules Van Almerez, Basilica’s media liaison, reminded visitors and attendees of their Novena Masses to comply with church protocols like following the dress code and not to bring camping chairs. /clorenciana

