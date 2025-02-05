House gathers 153 signatures for VP Sara Duterte’s impeachment

MANILA, Philippines — Some 153 lawmakers have signed a fourth impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

This was confirmed by House of Representatives Secretary General Reginald Velasco.

Tthe chamber had enough numbers to fast-track the impeachment complaint to the Senate, confirmed Velasco in a phone interview with reporters on Wednesday.

“Yes, we have enough, only 102 is the requirement… Well, it was last reported, it’s already 153. But we still don’t have the exact number until we report it to the plenary,” Velasco said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“It’s the fourth complaint, as I said earlier,” he added.

READ: Some solons looking for endorsers to expedite VP Duterte’s impeachment

Earlier, ACT Teachers party-list Rep. France Castro said there are talks that the House can garner 103 signatures, or one-third of all House members required for an impeachment complaint to be fast-tracked.

Under the 1987 Constitution, all impeachment complaints must be filed before the House.

READ: Explainer: What happens when the VP is impeached?

There are two ways that a petition can proceed. Under Article XI, Section 3 of the 1987 Constitution, a verified complaint can be discussed after the House Secretary General forwards it to the House Speaker, who in turn sends it to the House committee on rules and the committee on justice.

A vote of at least one-third of all House members will then ensure that the complaint will be forwarded to the Senate.

READ: VP Duterte impeachment may draw over 103 signatories – Castro

The Constitution also allows a quicker second method, where an endorsement from one-third of all House members would allow the immediate convening of a Senate trial, skipping the discussions at the House committee on rules and the committee on Justice.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP