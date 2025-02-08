Don Macchiatos announces fun run for a cause

Cebu City, Philippines – Don Macchiatos is proud to announce the Don Macchiato’s Fun Run, a community-driven event aimed at raising awareness and funds for the Cebu Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc. The fun run will take place on March 15, 2025,

and is expected to bring together over 2,000-3,000 participants and numerous spectators for a day of health, hope, and solidarity.

“This fun run is more than just a race—it’s a movement.” – Ariel Alegado, Don Macchiatos General Manager

This event seeks to inspire action in the fight against cancer while celebrating the strength and resilience of those affected. Part of the proceeds will go directly to the Cebu Cancer Warriors Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting cancer

patients and their families, as well as promoting cancer awareness and prevention programs.

Event Highlights

• Event Date: March 15, 2025 | Saturday

• Venue: Cebu Business Park

• Race Categories:

➢ 3KM, 6KM, 12KM and 21KM

• Expected Participants: Over 2,000-2,500 runners and numerous spectators

Race category and rates

● 3KM – P900

● 6KM – P1,000

● 12KM – P1,250

● 21KM – P1,700

Gun Time Schedules

● 3KM – 3:30 AM

● 6KM – 4:00 AM

● 12KM – 4:15 AM

● 21KM – 4:30 AM

Register online here: https://cocorunning.myruntime.com/register/don-macchiattos-

fun-run-2025

Onsite Registration Locations

Don Macchiatos Branches:

• Don Macchiatos University of San Carlos

• Don Macchiatos Leon Kilat

• Don Macchiatos Urgello

• Don Macchiatos Tisa Labangon

Sports Stores:

• RUNNR Ayala Center Cebu

• ECYY Sports Hub Eden’s Place, Rosal St.

• Andots Sports V. Rama, Cebu City

Each participant will receive a race kit, including an event shirt, finisher’s singlet, string bag, racebib, finisher’s medal, post-race meal and other surprises. The Don Macchiatos Fun Run will also feature pre-race warm-up activities, community booths, and inspiring messages from cancer survivors and their families. “It’s about coming together as a community to support the fight against cancer and to show our love and compassion for those who need it most.” said Ariel Alegado, general manager of of Don Macchiatos.

Why It Matters

Cancer continues to impact countless families in Cebu and beyond. Through this event, Don Macchiatos aims to raise vital funds while promoting healthier lifestyles and community involvement. The Don Macchiatos Fun Run for a Cause is a testament to the power of collective action and hope.

About Cebu Cancer Warriors Foundation Inc.

The Cebu Cancer Foundation provides essential support like medicine, transient home at Balay Silungan, homeschool program in partnership with UST ANGELICUM College in Manila, to cancer patients and their families. Their mission is to empower those

affected by cancer through advocacy, education, and community-based programs.

Let’s take a step together to make a difference—one run at a time.

