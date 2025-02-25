ITF 2025: A decade of travel inspirations, now bigger and bolder

The International Travel Festival (ITF) 2025 officially kicked off with a media launch on February 18 at Harolds Hotel Cebu, marking the start of an exciting celebration of “A Decade of Travel Inspirations.”

With the collective effort of exhibitors, industry leaders, and travel enthusiasts, ITF has grown from a festival into a movement that celebrates cultures, destinations, and unforgettable experiences.

This year’s ITF promises to be the biggest yet, with over 100 exhibitors and nearly 200 booths set to transform the Pacific Grand Ballroom of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino into a travel haven from March 14-16, 2025.

Bigger, Bolder, and More Exciting

ITF 2025 isn’t just about travel deals—it’s a complete experience. Opening the event, Tim Tio of MyEventology reflected on ITF’s journey over the past 10 years and how this milestone edition is set to be the most extraordinary yet. He highlighted the festival’s remarkable growth and its continuous mission to bring the best travel experiences to visitors.

Building on this, Stephanie Villahermosa of MyEventology announced a 10% increase in exhibitors this year, giving visitors the chance to explore even more exclusive travel packages, discounted flights, resort stays, visa assistance, and everything needed to plan their next great adventure. From wanderlust-driven solo travelers to families, couples, and corporate groups, ITF 2025 is a one-stop shop for all things travel.

Meanwhile, Assistant Regional Director of the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 7, Gelena Asis-Dimpas, emphasized the significance of tourism beyond vacations. “The tourism industry isn’t just about flights or hotels—it’s a lifeline for many individuals across the value chain,” she shared. “When travelers book a tour in Moalboal, they’re supporting a local guide or creating jobs for transport operators.”

Exciting Features and Programs

This year, ITF 2025 brings back four signature programs designed to elevate the experience for both travelers and industry professionals:

Cebu Travel Exchange (CTX) – March 13, 2025

Before the main event, top tourism professionals gather at the 6th edition of this business-to-business networking event at the Arctic Room, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel (1:00 PM – 5:00 PM). This is where partnerships are forged, collaborations take flight and the future of travel is shaped.

Tourism Students Day (TSD) – March 15, 2025

A high energy showdown featuring Cebu’s top universities and colleges in Tourism and Hospitality! Watch students compete in tour guiding, quiz bowls, essay writing, dance performances and more – proving that the future of travel is bright and unstoppable.

IT Food City – March 14-16, 2025

What’s travel without food? Indulge in a gastronomic adventure at the destination food court featuring mouthwatering flavors from around the world! Because experiencing a place isn’t complete without tasting its cuisine.

New Flights and Exclusive Promos

As a key exhibitor at ITF 2025, Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced major route expansions during the media launch. PAL Account Executive Eugene Arnaiz revealed that starting in May, the airline will introduce a direct Cebu-Saigon flight (Ho Chi Minh City), marking its fifth international destination from Cebu. Strengthening its domestic network, PAL is also launching a Cebu-Catarman route, its 17th domestic connection. These new additions follow the successful Cebu-Osaka launch in December.

To celebrate, PAL is rolling out exclusive promotional fares at ITF 2025, giving travelers the perfect chance to score unbeatable deals. Whether you’re planning an international getaway or a domestic escape, PAL ensures you can book your dream trip at the best possible price.

The Countdown Begins

"Mark your calendars and join us for bigger, bolder, and more exciting travel experiences," Asis-Dimpas encouraged.

Get ready to pack your bags, explore the world, and make new travel memories at ITF 2025. For more details and updates, visit the ITF Facebook page.