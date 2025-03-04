‘In Thy Name’ fuels push for Fr. Rhoel Gallardo’s path to sainthood

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “Harrowing, gripping, and inspiring,” are just few words that encapsulate the biopic “In Thy Name,” of martyred Filipino missionary Fr. Rhoel Gallardo, which had a successful red carpet premiere in Cebu on Sunday, March 2.

The film recounts the untold story of Fr. Gallardo, a Claretian missionary who was among the many victims of the Abu Sayyaf Group during its reign of terror in the 2000s.

Fr. Gallardo, along with dozens of hostages, was abducted from a Claretian school in Tumahubong, Basilan. However, he bore the brunt of the terrorist group’s brutality, enduring torture before ultimately being executed—alongside three teachers and five students—while the military pursued his captors.

Director Ceasar Soriano was tasked with bringing Fr. Gallardo’s tragic yet inspiring story to the big screen, hoping to further the late priest’s cause for beatification, which could lead to his eventual sainthood.

During the film’s press conference at the Robinsons Galleria on Sunday, Soriano, who is also a former kidnap victim in Mindanao—expressed optimism that ‘In Thy Name’ would contribute hugely to the recognition of Fr. Gallardo’s martyrdom.

“Traditionally, sainthood requires three miracles, but in Fr. Gallardo’s case, since he is a martyr, hindi na kailangan. His suffering itself was a testament to his unyielding faith,” Soriano explained.

“As we start the process of his beatification, a strong public clamor is essential. Through this film, we hope to encourage support for his cause.”

NATIONWIDE RELEASE

The film’s impact will not be limited to commercial cinemas. Aside from its nationwide release on March 5, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has pledged its support in screening the film across parishes.

“We were informed that the film will be shown in dioceses nationwide,” Soriano said.

“Even the director general of the Claretian Missionaries, who watched the film last month, expressed plans to screen it in foreign countries, particularly in the Vatican.”

Beyond advocating for Fr. Gallardo’s sainthood, the film also serves as part of Soriano’s personal healing from his own abduction experience in Jolo in 1993.

“My healing process comes from telling stories where people can learn valuable life lessons,” he shared.

“That’s what helps me with my healing process and to recover from all the pain and nightmares.”

IMPACTFUL ROLE

For McCoy De Leon, portraying Fr. Gallardo was one of his most challenging roles yet. Currently known for playing the main antagonist in Batang Quiapo, he had to undergo immersion with Claretian missionaries to embody the late priest’s essence.

“I immersed among the Claretian missionaries where Fr. Gallardo once served. I did simple tasks like sweeping the floor, and I asked, ‘Brother, what’s the purpose of this?’ They told me, ‘McCoy, I know you’re in showbiz and many admire you, but this is to bring you back to the simplest life of a missionary.’ That stuck with me,” De Leon recalled.

To ensure authenticity in the film’s brutal torture scenes, De Leon also surrendered himself fully to his co-actors Mon Confiado and JC De Vera, who portrayed Abu Sabaya and Khadaffy Janjalani, respectively. Due to some scenes being violent, the film is rated R16.

“I told Kuya Mon, ‘Do whatever you need to do. Don’t hold back.’ I’m grateful to him for having the courage to push through because I wanted to show the depth of Fr. Gallardo’s suffering,” De Leon said.

“Actually, what he endured was far worse. His spirit and dignity were completely crushed. That’s what we aimed to convey in those scenes, and I’m happy we succeeded in delivering that message.”

Joining De Leon in the film are seasoned and talented actors, including John Estrada, Jerome Ponce, Alex Medina, Martin Escudero, Yves Flores, Ynez Veneracion, Elora Españo, Kat Galang, JM Soriano, Kenken Nuyad, Cassandra Lavarias, and veteran actor Pen Medina.