Claudia Procula: Cebu theater explores the untold story of Pontius Pilate’s wife

CEBU CITY, Philippines — History remembers Pontius Pilate as the man who sentenced Jesus to death. But his wife remains a footnote.

She was a shadowed figure mentioned only once in the Gospel of Matthew. Now, her story takes center stage in Claudia Procula, a theatrical monologue that offers a fresh perspective on faith, power, and the weight of conscience.

First staged in 2023, the theatrical monologue Claudia Procula will return to the stage from March 29 to April 1, 2025, at the Blackbox Little Theatre in Teatro de San Pedro Calungsod (TSPC).

Claudia Procula leads the final installment of Mga Dula sa Paglaum (Plays of Hope), a trilogy of faith-inspired productions by TSPC.

This culminating performance explores the spiritual and moral dilemmas surrounding one of the most pivotal moments in Christian history, but this time, through the eyes of a woman who saw the truth before the world did.

With its intimate storytelling and historical depth, the play promises not only to captivate audiences but also to challenge them, particularly as it coincides with Holy Week, a time of reflection for many Filipino Catholics.

Bringing Claudia’s voice to life

Written and directed by Monsignor Agustin Velez Ancajas, Claudia Procula delves into the thoughts and emotions of Pilate’s wife, a woman whose warning—“Have nothing to do with that righteous man, for I have suffered greatly in a dream because of him” (Matthew 27:19)—went unheeded.

The play is based on a letter attributed to Claudia, discovered in 1864, which recounts her personal struggle with Pilate’s role in Christ’s crucifixion.

While historical accuracy remains debated, the monologue weaves together biblical accounts, historical context, and artistic interpretation to present Claudia as a woman torn between loyalty to her husband, her conscience, and an undeniable encounter with truth.

“What’s great about Claudia’s story is that it offers another perspective—like a living witness to everything that happened,” Msgr. Ancajas told CDN Digital.

“The story even begins before the marriage, showing that she is elite, educated, and that part of the reason she was married was because of her influence. It gives you a whole new way of looking at the story,” he said.

Renowned Cebuana thespian and theater director Mary Rose Villacastin Maghuyop takes on the role of Claudia. She will deliver a solo performance that is both introspective and emotionally charged.

Through her, audiences witness Claudia’s silent anguish, her desperate plea for justice, and her eventual search for redemption.

A mirror to modern society

While rooted in historical and biblical themes, Claudia Procula carries undeniable relevance today. Its core themes—political pressure, moral compromise, and the consequences of silence—are as timely as ever, particularly as the Philippines prepares for another electoral season.

Pilate, as history records, was a leader caught between truth and the demands of the crowd. His choice to appease the masses rather than stand by justice ultimately led to his downfall.

“It is relevant today. One of its key aspects is the search for truth—something Pontius himself was seeking. When his wife saw the truth and insisted on it, Pontius struggled between politics and authority. At that time, he was trying to please both the emperor and Herod to maintain his position and even rise further,” Msgr. Ancajas said.

Claudia Procula is set to resonate strongly with young voters, church leaders, and educators, inspiring critical reflection on leadership, justice, and personal conviction.

Special performances will also be held for parish groups and voters’ education advocates, reinforcing the play’s relevance in today’s sociopolitical landscape.

Reviving faith through theater

Beyond its thought-provoking themes, Claudia Procula shows the power of theater for storytelling and spiritual reflection.

Msgr. Ancajas believes in the philosophy of The Via Pulchritudinis, the Way of Beauty, which teaches that truth can first be encountered through aesthetic experience before it is fully understood.

“Actually, this is part of our advocacy to revive the theater culture in Cebu. The way we are presenting the show allows the audience to experience what theater truly is and what it feels like. The engagement goes beyond just the spectacle; it’s about the authentic experience that unfolds on stage,” he said.

Through its powerful monologue, immersive stage design, and evocative performance, the play aims to transport audiences to ancient Judea, where they can experience Claudia’s turmoil firsthand.

The production’s minimalist staging ensures that the focus remains on the narrative, drawing viewers into an intimate encounter with history and faith.

“They will be part of the story, not just cognitively, but emotionally as well. Through these experiences, they’ll feel immersed in the performance, and they’ll want to come back. The experience itself is what we are offering, helping to develop their love for theater. Their experience won’t be wasted,” Msgr. Ancajas added.

A four-day theatrical run

The restaging of Claudia Procula will run for four days, each performance tailored to distinct audiences:

Day 1: A special showing for the Archbishop, parish guests, and vocation directors.

Day 2: Dedicated to workers engaged in voter education and moral formation.

Day 3: Open to young voters and first-time voters, aiming to instill discernment in political choices.

Day 4: A session featuring lectures and discussions on the themes explored in the play.

Claudia Procula will have limited showings, with tickets priced at P250. Reservations can be made through TSPC’s official Facebook page.