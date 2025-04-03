Russian vlogger to be deported after harassing Filipinos in BGC

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has placed under its custody the Russian vlogger, who drew the public’s ire for harassing Filipinos in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig, pending his deportation.

Following the vlogger’s controversial livestream, which went viral on April 1, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, 33, was arrested and is now under custody in BI’s detention facility in Camp Bagong Diwa.

In the livestream, Zdorovetskiy was seen grabbing a security guard’s hat, attempting to seize the gun of another security guard, and threatening to rob a woman.

“Harassment and disruptive behavior have no place in our society, and we will take swift action against offenders,” said BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado in a statement on Thursday.

“Our laws exist to protect the welfare of Filipinos,” Viado continued.

“Let this serve as a reminder that while we welcome visitors, those who fail to respect our people and our laws will face the consequences,” he warned.

Zdorovetskiy, sporting a smile in his mugshot, is now an “undesirable foreign national” in the country.

He has over 10 million subscribers on YouTube, where he uploads mostly prank videos.

“The Philippines welcomes visitors from all over the world, but those who abuse our hospitality and violate our laws will be held accountable,” Viado said.

