Mandaue seeks DSWD clarification over AICS distribution issues

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City Government is calling on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to clarify the confusion surrounding coordination issues related to the distribution of the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program.

The DSWD began another round of AICS distribution in several barangays in Mandaue City from April 8 to 11.

A total of 2,343 beneficiaries from the barangays of Pagsabungan, Canduman, Banilad, Opao, and Maguikay received P2,000 in cash aid.

However, during the distributions, delays occurred after barangay officials reportedly barred personnel from the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) and the City Health Office (CHO) from entering the distribution venues.

According to Mandaue City Administrator Atty. Jamaal James Calipayan, city hall personnel were denied entry for several hours, causing boxes of medicine to be exposed to heat and potentially spoil.

The DSWD had earlier requested assistance from the city government through a letter addressed to the Office of the City Mayor, with a copy furnished to the CSWS office. The request specifically sought support from medical personnel for the distribution activity.

A letter dated April 2 from the DSWD formally requested support for the AICS program rollout in Mandaue. It emphasized the need for the City Health Office’s presence, as PhilHealth was also involved through its Konsulta Program. The letter highlighted that medical teams were essential “to ensure the orderly conduct of the activity and the protection of beneficiaries.”

Despite this request, Calipayan said barangay officials still prevented city hall personnel from entering the venue, allowing medical staff in only after hours of waiting.

“It feels like there is an attempt to politicize the distribution of aid. Why are they preventing the city government from participating? No one was wearing shirts that said ‘vote for’ anyone. Our doctors were just there waiting. No one claimed the aid came from any political figure,” Calipayan said.

“If the DSWD hadn’t written to us, we wouldn’t have gone. Why would we insist on being there if the barangay didn’t invite us?” he added.

In a previous media interview, Banilad Barangay Councilor Leo Saberon said they were not informed about the involvement of city personnel. He said the barangay should have also received direct notice.

He added that they could have prepared better for the arrival of the roughly 30 personnel from the CSWS and CHO.

However, Calipayan maintained that the city was not obligated to notify the barangay, as their presence was upon the DSWD’s invitation.

“This is a DSWD-led program, not a barangay-led activity,” Calipayan said.

He added that the city has already sent a letter to the DSWD regarding the incidents and is awaiting a response.

“We’re asking the DSWD why this is happening,” said Calipayan.

The City Government, through the City Legal Office, is now considering legal action, including the possible filing of direct assault charges against barangay officials who allegedly obstructed government personnel from performing their duties.

CDN Digital attempted to reach DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero for comment, but she has yet to respond as of this writing.

