Private workers get additional 30% pay on Black Saturday – DOLE

MANILA, Philippines — Private sector employees rendering work on Black Saturday, April 19, are entitled to additional 30% of their basic wage, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

This is based on the Labor Advisory No. 04, Series of 2025, or the payment of wages for April regular and special non-working holidays. The Malacañang Palace previously declared April 19 as a special non-working holiday.

“For work performed during the special day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work (basic wage x 130%),” DOLE said in a statement.

It added that an employee shall be given an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day if they perform beyond eight hours of work (hourly rate of the basic wage x 130% x 130% x number of hours worked).

Further, the employee shall receive an additional 50% of the basic wage on the first eight hours of work if they work on their rest day (basic wage x 150%).

“For work performed in excess of eight hours during the special day that also falls on the employee’s rest day, the employer shall pay the employee an additional 30% of the hourly rate on said day (hourly rate of the basic wage x 150% x 130% x number of hours worked),” DOLE added.

However, DOLE maintained that the “no work, no pay” principle will be implemented if an employee does not work, unless there is another policy of collective bargaining agreement that will grant payment on this special non-working day.

The Palace previously announced five non-working holidays for April 2025:

April 1 – Eid’l Fitr

April 9 – Araw ng Kagitingan

April 17 – Maundy Thursday

April 18 – Good Friday

April 19 – Black Saturday

