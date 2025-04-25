VP Sara Duterte endorses Duranos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Durano clan of northern Cebu got the backing of Vice President Sara Duterte for the upcoming midterm elections.

Danao City Mayor Thomas ‘Mix’ Durano announced on Friday, April 25 that Duterte formally endorsed his bid in challenging incumbent Deputy Speaker and 5th District Rep. Duke Frasco of 1Cebu.

“Deeply honored by this gesture, VP Sara—thank you. Daghang salamat, Maisug Cebu. And to the one reading this, daghang salamat,” Mix wrote in a statement on social media.

(Deeply honored by this gesture, VP Sara—thank you. Thank you very much, Maisug Cebu. And to the one reading this, thank you very much.)

Aside from Mix, the Vice President also threw her support for Ramon ‘Nito’ Durano, Ramon ‘Red’ Durano VI, and Carmen Remedios ‘Ivy’ Durano.

Nito and Red are running for the mayoralty posts in Danao City and Poro in Camotes Island. Meanwhile, Ivy is seeking reelection in Danao City’s council.

Duterte’s endorsement on Duranos came just several days after the Vice President visited Danao City.

The Duranos are one of the most influential political families in Cebu, with Danao City as their stronghold.

The Dutertes, who trace their roots in this third-class component city locate 49 kilometers north of Cebu City, are their relatives.

