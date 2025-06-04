Suarez optimistic rematch with Navarrete will push through

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A jubilant yet composed Charly “King’s Warrior” Suarez took to his official Facebook page to thank everyone who supported him in his appeal to overturn his controversial loss to reigning World Boxing Organization (WBO) junior welterweight champion Emanuel Navarrete.

Suarez shared a short video just hours after the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) announced its decision on June 3 (Manila Time) to overturn Navarrete’s eighth-round technical decision.

The video was primarily a message of gratitude to his supporters, team, and benefactor, Luis “Chavit” Singson. But Suarez also expressed hope that the mandated rematch with Navarrete will push through.

“Sa lahat ng nag-aabang sa hearing po kanina, ‘no contest’ po yung hatol ng California State Athletic Commission. Ganun pa man, nirerespeto po natin ang pasya nila. Ang importante, ginawa po natin yung best natin at naipasa natin yung kailangan para maipakita nila,” said Suarez.

“Gusto ko lang magpasalamat sa Panginoon sa chance na mag-apela. Sa lahat po ng prayer warriors at sa team ko na pumunta dun, maraming salamat. We’re praying with my team na may chance doon kay Emanuel Navarrete. Dun tayo babawi. Kung may pagkukulang, dun po natin punan.”

Singson, however, expressed doubt that a rematch will actually take place. He claimed the no-contest ruling was made to protect Navarrete’s reputation.

“Para maprotektahan nila si Navarrete, yun ang desisyon – ‘no contest’ at rematch. Duda din ako kung papayag si Navarrete sa rematch,” Singson said.

The fight ended in one of the most controversial outcomes this year after referee Edward Collantes ruled that a cut suffered by Navarrete in the sixth round was caused by an accidental headbutt. The fight was stopped in the eighth round which ended in a technical decision.

However, based on the zoomed and slow-motion video review, it appeared clearly that Suarez landed a clean blow that caused the deep gash on Navarrete’s left eyebrow.

If Collantes, who has been sanctioned for his incompetent decision, had made the decision correctly, it would’ve made Suarez a world champion by technical knockout (TKO).

