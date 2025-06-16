Padawan claims another SUGBU Shootout title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senior bowler Vivian Padawan continued her impressive run by capturing another title in the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Shootout Tournament held on Sunday, June 15, at the SM Seaside Bowling and Leisure Center.

Padawan, a former national champion, had just won a SUGBU title less than a month ago. This time, she proved her consistency and competitive edge by outplaying two other seasoned bowlers in the championship shootout.

The 75-year-old Padawan finished with 197 pinfalls to top the finals. Rene Ceniza placed second with 168, while Bebie Mauro settled for third with 155. Notably, Padawan only used 25 handicap points in her winning effort.

Competing in Division B, Padawan scored 767 pinfalls in the qualifying round, outscoring the husband-and-wife tandem of Dodong and Tessie Dante, who posted 753 and 710 pinfalls, respectively.

In Division A, the tournament’s top bracket, Ceniza topped the qualifiers with 866 pinfalls. GJ Buyco followed with 852, while John Gasataya came in third with 811.

Over in Division C, the 85-year-old Mauro turned back the clock with a strong 675-pinfall performance, edging Jocelyn Gilo (660) and Johna Calipay (656) for the top spot in the qualifiers.

