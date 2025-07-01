7 Manila cops face dismissal, commander relieved for extortion

MANILA – Seven police officers assigned at the Manila Police District (MPD) are facing dismissal from the service after they were accused of extorting money from a 49-year-old man, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Tuesday.

In a statement, NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Anthony Aberin said the police officers – a lieutenant, three staff sergeants, and three patrolmen, all detailed at the Anti-Drug Unit of Police Station 5 – were arrested inside the station in Ermita, Manila late Monday night.

The operation stemmed from the arrest of the complainant on June 20 based on made-up drug cases. While he was in police custody, the involved officers allegedly extorted PHP50,000 from his spouse in exchange for release.

Although only PHP20,000 was eventually paid via mobile transfer, the complainant was freed without charges. When the officers learned that a formal complaint had been filed, they returned the money in an apparent attempt to dissuade legal action.

Seized from the police officers were seven mobile phones used in the alleged extortion, five official police IDs, screenshots of digital transactions and conversations and remittance records of the extorted amount.

“The arrests were carried out following the swift validation of reports and complaints that exposed the involvement of the said personnel in illegal activities while in the performance of their duties,” said Aberin.

“The immediate arrest of involved PNP (Philippine National Police) personnel reflects the uncompromising enforcement of accountability within the police force. Internal cleansing remains a top priority, and NCRPO is committed to ensuring that only those who embody professionalism, discipline, and integrity will remain in service.”

The arrested extortion cops were put under restrictive custody, awaiting charges for robbery-extortion, grave threats, arbitrary detention and violations of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act; and Presidential Decree 1829, which pertains to obstruction of justice.

Aberin said the operation was in line with the instruction of national police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III to focus on police accountability.

“There will be no second chances for police scalawags. NCRPO will not allow these criminals to taint the integrity and dedication of those who are doing good in the service. Rogue policemen will be arrested, detained, charged and removed from the service, based on due process of law,” said Aberin.

Aberin ordered a conduct investigation and relieved the commander in Police Station 5 for command responsibility for failure to act on the case. (PNA)

