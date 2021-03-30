11 Sawang Calero cops relieved for extortion, rape

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Eleven police officers of Sawang Calero Police Station were relieved from their post for their alleged involvement in extortion and rape.

According to Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, director of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), a 35-year-old woman accused Police Staff Sergeant Celso Colita, Police Chief Master Sergeant Eric Edgar Emia, Police Corporal Rochelito Mabulay, Police Corporal Emmanuel Martinez, Police Staff Sergeant Joseph Alcoseba, Police Staff Sergeant Michael Rhey Cabizares, Police Corporal Ejill Ferrolino, Police Corporal Carlo Irizari, Police Corporal Junel Pedroza, Police Corporal John Carl Aceron, and Police Corporal Georny Abrasado of extortion. Colita was also accused by the complainant of raping her.

The Sawang Calero Police Station is under the Cebu City Police Office.

Quoting the initial investigation, Montejo said that the complainant sought help from the Integrity Monitoring and Enhancement Group Visayas Field Unit (IMEG-VFU) in filing a complaint against the suspects.

The victim alleged that Colita and the 10 other suspects conducted a search operation for firearms inside her house in Tungkil, Minglanilla without presenting any documents.

“Upon search, no firearm was found. Instead said operatives took valuables from her including money, pieces of jewelry, a bag, and an ATM card,” said Montejo.

Additionally, she was brought to the Sawang Calero Police Station at around 1 a.m. on March 10, 2021, and ‘illegally detained’ there.

The complainant added that she was raped twice by Colita who also extorted money worth P170,000 from her.

Based on the statement of the complainant, Montejo said that right after she was ‘arrested’ she was brought to a hotel in the city. Before she was raped, she added that she was also assisted in the bank to withdraw the money Colita extorted from her.

The 11 police officers are now in the PRO-7 Holding Area Unit waiting for the filing of administrative cases.

Criminal charges of robbery have already been filed against them before the Cebu Provincial Prosecutor’s Office today, March 30, 2021.

Additional charges of arbitrary detention, torture, grave coercion, and grave threats were also filed against them in the same prosecutor’s office.

All 11 police personnel will also be subjected to a drug test.

Montejo further said that he will not tolerate such illegal actions and assured that once proven guilty, the 11 will face the consequences.

“Nasagmuyo ko sa nahitabo labi na nga may kalambigitan ang akong mga kauban sa buhat. Dili gyud naku ni i-tolerate kung mapamatud-an nga nakalapas sila sa balaod. Atubangon nila kung unsa may angay nga ipahamtang nga silot sa ilang gibuhat,” Montejo said in press conference.

( I was really disappointed that this has to happen and involving my cops. I will not tolerate this. If they will be proven guilty, they have to face the consequences of their actions. )

“Akong dakong hagit sa mga kapulisan dinhe sa Central Visayas, isip kita man ang ihimplo sa katawhan, atong ipakita ang tinud-anay nga serbisyo sa Philippine National Police nga Maka-Diyos, Makabayan, Makatao ug Makakalikasan ug gani atong isakripisyo ang usa nato nga kinabuhi alang sa kaayuhan sa tanan” he added.

(My biggest challenge for all the police officers in Central Visayas, is to be the role models. We should show them the true essence of service of the Philippine National Police: Maka-Diyos, Makabayan, Makatao at Makakalikasan. As needed, we sacrifice our lives for the good of all.)

Meanwhile, Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, CCPO chief, also announced today that he already relieved the chief of the Sawang Calero Police Station, Police Major Eduard Sanchez, to give way to an impartial investigation.

According to Ligan, this is also to see if Sanchez committed lapses.

“Right now naa sya sa city holding area nato sa CCPO while the investigation is ongoing,”Ligan said.

(Right now, he[Sanchez] is currently in the holding area of CCPO while the investigation is ongoing.)

Police Major Eraño Regidor has been appointed as officer-in-charge of the Sawang Calero Police Station effective last Saturday.

Montejo assured the public that the incident is an isolated case. /rcg