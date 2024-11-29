Radio commentator nabbed for extortion in Cebu City

MANILA – The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested a radio commentator and his cohort in Cebu City for alleged extortion activities.

In a statement on Friday, November 29, 2024, CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III said the suspects, identified as “Roger,” a radio commentator at the DYRB online radio, and “Joselito,” his assistant at the station, were arrested by members of the CIDG 7 (Central Visayas) and the Talisay City Police in an entrapment at a coffee shop in Barangay Lawaan 2 at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Torre said the two are accused of being involved in a robbery-extortion scheme using grave coercion.

The operation stemmed from a complaint filed by Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas Jr., alleging that a certain “Roger” demanded from him PHP4 million in exchange for withdrawing his candidacy in next year’s elections.

The CIDG launched an entrapment after validating the complaint. The operatives confiscated 10 marked PHP1,000 bills, boodle money consisting of 199 PHP1,000 and eight PHP500 bills, and some IDs.

The arrested suspects were informed of their constitutional rights before they were taken to the Talisay police station for further investigation.

“This operation exemplifies our dedication to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice is served. The CIDG remains vigilant in its mission to combat criminal activities that threaten the integrity of governance and public safety,” Torre said.

