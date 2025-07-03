‘Airborne radar’: PAF confirms plans to acquire it

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) on Thursday confirmed that it has submitted a proposal regarding the acquisition of an airborne early warning and control system (AEWACS) that will allow it to better secure the country’s airspace.

“The PAF has proposed to higher offices the possible acquisition of the AEWACS and is part of our Re-Horizon H3 proposed capability list,” PAF spokesperson Col. Ma. Consuelo Castillo said in a message to the Philippine News Agency.

“The AEWACS provides airborne surveillance, command, control, and communications capabilities, enabling a comprehensive air battle management system.”

Castillo declined to give more details and deferred to the Department of National Defense (DND) regarding the planned acquisition.

DND Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. earlier said he wants the proposed multi-role fighters (MRF) program to proceed as a full package with “airborne warning and control system” (AWACS) and aerial tankers for mid-air refueling platforms.

Having these platforms, he said, will ensure that the MRF program, once acquisition is completed, will be “operational as a force package.”

This means that the country’s MRFs, if deployed for missions, must be able to demonstrate their capabilities to the utmost, Teodoro added.

“It is not only the purchase of the MRF per se which we need to deal with but also to make the MRFs operational as a force package, meaning to say we need the AWACS capability. A lot of countries have experienced the fact that they are realizing that they need AWACS, notwithstanding the fact that their satellite capability is not enough,” the Defense chief said.

AWACS, another term for AEWCS, are generally large aircraft fitted with airborne radars capable of early warning and detecting aircraft, ships, vehicles and missiles at long range. It is also used to direct friendly fighter and attack aircraft regarding specific targets and serve airborne radar pickets or surveillance assets.

Aside from these aircraft, Teodoro said the Philippines also needs tanker aircraft for its proposed MRFs for sustainment purposes, as this capability will extend the aircraft’s range.

Aerial tankers are large aircraft that are capable of transferring fuel to fighter and attack aircraft through a probe-and-drogue system. (PNA)

