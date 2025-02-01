US Typhon missile system ‘not directed against any nation’ – PH

MANILA, Philippines — The Typhon missile system, which the Philippines acquired from the United States, is “not directed against any nation,” the National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Friday.

The NSC issued the statement after China called on the Philippines to “quickly pull out” the Typhon missile system following a report that the US deployed the missile system in a new location in the Philippines on Jan. 23.

READ:

“We wish to emphasize that the Typhon missile system is purely meant for defense purposes and is not directed against any nation,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in the statement.

“It was deployed to the Philippines during the 2024 Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises singularly meant to improve readiness and interoperability with troops and equipment from other countries, including the United States,” he added.

Año also said that the continued deployment of the Typhon mid-range missile system was vital to improving the Philippines’ defense capabilities.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. previously stressed that the missile system was “not targeted against specific countries.”

READ:

PH has right to allow US missile system despite China’s opposition – DND

Marcos to China: Stop aggressive acts, I’ll return US missile system

The Typhon missile system arrived in the country last April and was first deployed during the 2024 Balikatan exercises, the annual war games between Filipino and American troops with observers from allied countries.

In a media interview on Thursday, Marcos said he was willing to pull the military equipment out of the country if China would stop its aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Año said the remark was “a sincere gesture… which we hope will be reciprocated in the spirit of goodwill and amity among our two great nations.”

“The National Security Council fully supports the President’s call to the People’s Republic of China to respect Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction and stop aggressive and coercive behavior in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“We have always pursued peaceful and diplomatic measures consistent with our desire to de-escalate rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea,” the national security adviser added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP