US Typhon missile system ‘not directed against any nation’ – PH

Nat'l Security Adviser Año: Typhon missile ‘vital to improve defense’

By: Jason Sigales - Reporter - Inquirer.net | February 01,2025 - 07:50 AM

Typhon misssile system

‘LANDMARK DEPLOYMENT.’ The US Army’s Typhon Mid-Range Capability missile system arrived at an undisclosed location in northern Luzon on April 11, 2024 for the “Salaknib” exercises. — USARPAC

MANILA, Philippines — The Typhon missile system, which the Philippines acquired from the United States, is “not directed against any nation,” the National Security Council (NSC) said in a statement on Friday.

The NSC issued the statement after China called on the Philippines to “quickly pull out” the Typhon missile system following a report that the US deployed the missile system in a new location in the Philippines on Jan. 23.

“We wish to emphasize that the Typhon missile system is purely meant for defense purposes and is not directed against any nation,” National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said in the statement.

“It was deployed to the Philippines during the 2024 Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises singularly meant to improve readiness and interoperability with troops and equipment from other countries, including the United States,” he added.

Año also said that the continued deployment of the Typhon mid-range missile system was vital to improving the Philippines’ defense capabilities.

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. previously stressed that the missile system was “not targeted against specific countries.”

The Typhon missile system arrived in the country last April and was first deployed during the 2024 Balikatan exercises, the annual war games between Filipino and American troops with observers from allied countries.

In a media interview on Thursday, Marcos said he was willing to pull the military equipment out of the country if China would stop its aggression in the West Philippine Sea.

Año said the remark was “a sincere gesture… which we hope will be reciprocated in the spirit of goodwill and amity among our two great nations.”

“The National Security Council fully supports the President’s call to the People’s Republic of China to respect Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction and stop aggressive and coercive behavior in the West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“We have always pursued peaceful and diplomatic measures consistent with our desire to de-escalate rising tensions in the West Philippine Sea,” the national security adviser added.

