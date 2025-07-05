Panglao, Bohol: Man goes amok inside fast food chain, nabbed

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A man from Talibon, Bohol is facing charges for direct assault and alarm and scandal for allegedly going amok while inside a fast food chain in Brgy. Tawala in Panglao town.

The suspect allegedly hit a police officer on his mouth during the commotion that happened at around 12:50 p.m. on Thursday, July 3.

A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

In a report, the Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) said that two policemen assigned at the Bohol Tourist Police Unit in Panglao responded after they were informed by the fast food chain’s security guard of the incident.

However, it remains unclear as to what caused the man to go amok.

Unruly

The report said that the responding police officers tried to subdue the man, who became unruly “thereby threatening the safety of the staffs [and] customers.”

BPPO said that “The responding police officers, asked the suspect to calm down, however, the suspect continually caused disturbance by shouting and asking for a fight.”

It said that “the suspect, without apparent reason, attacked and punched the police officers thereby hitting one police officer on his mouth.”

“The suspect continually resisted with the police and caused commotion thereby threatening public safety. He was then successfully subdued and arrested by the responding police officers, informed of his rights and was brought to Panglao Police Station,” it added.

Open for investigation

PCOL Arnel Banzon, the BPPO director, has commended the two police officers for their swift response and for following the Police Operational Procedures.

However, Banzon said that they will be “open for any investigation pertaining the incident.”

Banzon said that BPPO, “under his leadership will continue [to] ensure law and order, protect the citizenry and tourists, prevent and control crime and ensure public safety.”

