Driver from Tagbilaran City nabbed in Panglao with P20.4M shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Suspected shabu worth at least P20.4 million was confiscated from the possession of a 34-year-old man who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Panglao, Bohol early morning on Sunday, February 23.

Law enforcers identified the suspect as a certain “Bords”, a resident of Purok 2 in Brgy. Dampas in Tagbilaran City.

In a report, police said that they also confiscated a .45 caliber pistol with two live ammunitions from the suspect’s possession.

Police said that Bords, who works as a driver, was considered a high value individual.

He would get his supply of shabu from a detainee of a jail facility in the province and distribute the illegal drugs to buyers in Tagbilaran City, Panglao Island, and others parts of the 1st and 2nd districts in Bohol province.

Police said they placed Bords under surveillance for three weeks before Provincial Intelligence Unit-Police Drug Enforcement Unit of Bohol Police Provincial Office (BPPO) planned the buy-bust operation against him.

During his arrest, law enforcers recovered almost three kilos of suspected shabu worth P20.4 million from his possession.

Bords is currently detained while the police prepare for the filing of complaints for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm and the Comelec gun ban against him.

