Bohol buy-bust: Man nabbed with ‘shabu’ worth P34M

CEBU CITY, Philippines – His links to a drug peddler, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City last month, led authorities to also arrest drug suspect Robert Tiro of Tagbilaran City in Bohol province.

Tiro, 42, was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Dampas in Tagbilaran City at around 9 p.m. on Monday, September 9, for the possession of five kilos of suspected shabu worth P34 million.

Leia Alcantara, spokesperson of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said that they started to investigate Tiro after they learned that he was the uncle of Mark Niño Caliniahan, who was arrested in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Marigondon in Lapu-Lapu City last August 28.

Law enforcers recovered two kilos of suspected shabu from Caliniahan’s possession.

During their follow up investigation, agents learned that Caliniahan has an uncle who also distributes illegal drugs in Tagbilaran City.

Alcantara said that they placed Tiro under surveillance for a month before they planned the buy-bust operation.

During their case buildup, PDEA-7 operatives learned that Tiro, a new player in the illegal drug business, is able to dispose two to three kilos of shabu per week.

PDEA-7 agents have taken custody of Tiro as they also prepare for the filing of charges for the illegal possession and sale of illegal drugs against him.

