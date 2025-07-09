Hundreds of triathletes set for Sun Life 5150 Bohol race in Panglao

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More than a hundred athletes from over a dozen countries will test their mettle in this year’s Sun Life 5150 Triathlon Bohol and Sunrise Sprint on the paradise island of Panglao, Bohol, this coming Sunday, July 13.

The Olympic-distance triathlon returns to Panglao Island, with The Bellevue Resort once again serving as host. This year’s turnout will likely match last year’s field which is over 800, continuing the event’s growth and popularity among the country’s triathlon community in its ninth year of staging.

The Sun Life 5150 features a 1.5-kilometer swim, 40-kilometer bike ride, and 10-kilometer run. The Sunrise Sprint offers a shorter course—750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike, and 5-kilometer run—geared toward beginners and short-distance racers.

Racers can compete individually or as part of a relay team in the 5150 category, while the Sprint is open to solo participants only.

Event activities begin on Thursday, July 11, with athlete check-in and the race expo at the Pavilion of The Bellevue Resort. Races will follow over the weekend, drawing both seasoned and first-time triathletes.

This year’s event also includes the Bagong Bayani category, which honors current and former national team triathletes.

The fastest male and female finishers in the division will each receive ₱10,000 in recognition of their contributions to Philippine sports.

Last year’s champions were Irienold Reig Jr. and Erika Nicole Burgos.

Now part of the annual race calendar, the Bohol leg kicks off the 5150 season and is known for combining a laid-back island vibe with a scenic yet demanding course.

In addition, it serves as a well-timed preparatory race for those joining the more grueling Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu on August 10 in Mactan Island. /csl

