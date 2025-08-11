IN PHOTOS: Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu

Lapu-Lapu, Cebu–The energy, grit, and passion of triathletes lit up Cebu during the Ironman 70.3 Philippines, drawing local and international pros to its scenic course.
Thousands of spectators lined the streets and coastal routes on Sunday, August 10, 2025, to witness the swim, bike, and run showdown that tested the endurance of seasoned pros and determined amateurs alike.
Against the backdrop of Cebu’s vibrant cityscape and crystal waters, the event captured moments of triumph, teamwork, and sheer willpower—now immortalized in these stunning photos from race day.
Participants compete in the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu City Cebu on August 10, 2025. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant bikes through the bike course of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants get ready to compete in the swim leg. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants jump into the open water to compete in the swim leg. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Triathletes in the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu City Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants in the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines wait to start in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants in the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines swim through the Mactan Channel in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants in the swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines wait to start in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants rush to the sea for the swim leg.. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Karen Manayon emerges from the water after her swim leg in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant in the run leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines nears the finish line in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant looks for her bike in the transition area. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Spectators take videos and photos of participants in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participants in the bike leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines breezes through the streets of Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participants in the bike leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines breezes through the streets of Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants in the bike leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines breeze through the streets of Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Spectators ready their phone cameras while waiting for participants to arrive in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines held in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant is greeted by spectators as she competes in the run leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant is greeted by spectators as she competes in the run leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant is greeted by spectators as she competes in the run leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
Participants celebrate their finish in the Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant comes out of the water after completing her swim leg of the Ironman 70.3 Philippines held in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
A participant celebrates upon reaching the finish line in the Ironman Philippines 70.3 in Lapu-Lapu Cebu. CDN Digital photo | Rodrigo Adolfo
