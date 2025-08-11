IN PHOTOS: Ironman 70.3 Philippines in Lapu-Lapu, Cebu

Lapu-Lapu, Cebu–The energy, grit, and passion of triathletes lit up Cebu during the Ironman 70.3 Philippines, drawing local and international pros to its scenic course.

Thousands of spectators lined the streets and coastal routes on Sunday, August 10, 2025, to witness the swim, bike, and run showdown that tested the endurance of seasoned pros and determined amateurs alike.

Against the backdrop of Cebu’s vibrant cityscape and crystal waters, the event captured moments of triumph, teamwork, and sheer willpower—now immortalized in these stunning photos from race day.

