2 motorcycle crashes in Cebu, Talisay cities: Student dead, 3 injured

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two motorcycle drivers and 2 passengers found out tragically that liquor and driving don’t mix.

This was after a 19-year-old first year student died and three others were injured in two separate motorcycle crashes in a span of at least two hours in Cebu and Talisay cities early this morning.

In Barangay Mojon, Talisay City at past 5 a.m. today, August 21, the student, who was driving a motorcycle with two of his neighbors as backriders, crashed into a concrete fence in the area.

The student died on the spot after he suffered head injuries due to the impact of the motorcycle slamming into the concrete fence.

His 30-year-old passenger was rushed to the hospital after he too suffered head injuries.

The other passenger, the 21-year-old neighbor, was given first aid by paramedics inside an ambulance. He suffered only minor injuries and at past 6 a.m. was being monitored by the paramedics.

When asked by CDN Digital what happened, he said that the motorcycle they were riding on crashed into a concrete fence throwing them off the motorcycle and landing hard on the pavement.

The 21-year-old victim said that they had just come from an establishment in Cebu City where they ate food and allegedly drank liquor.

He said that they decided to head back to Talisay City to go to the beach resort in Barangay Pooc when the accident happened.

The three allegedly were not wearing any helmets as protection when the motorcycle they were riding hit the concrete fence.

At past 8 a.m., the body of the dead driver was taken by the people from a funeral parlor along Natalio Bacalso Avenue in Cebu City.

Still earlier that morning, at past 3 a.m. in Barangay Luz in Cebu City, a 35-year-old man, who was driving home on a motorcycle to Barangay Apas from Barangay Luz, broke his arm and suffered cuts and bruises in his body after his motorcycle crashed into the post at the side of the flyover.

The victim’s live-in partner told Cebu City traffic police that her partner came from a gathering with relatives and friends and had drank liquor.

She said that she had asked her partner not to drive home in the motorcycle since he had drank liquor.

But he insisted and despite his partner’s objections for him to drive his motorcycle, he rode on it and headed home.

His partner told police that she and her kids were commuting home.

Later, she found out that her partner crashed into the post at the side of the flyover as he was driving through the flyover in Barangay Luz.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his broken right arm.

