Cebu group seeks review of multi-million Cotcot River projects

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A group of private individuals has launched a campaign against corruption following the discovery of anomalous and alleged “ghost” flood control projects in various parts of the country.

The group, called the Cebu Citizen Anti-Corruption Watch, plans to review and inspect government-funded projects—such as flood control, road improvements, and infrastructure—implemented over the last three years, from 2023 to 2025.

Jun Abines, the group’s lead convener, said they will begin their “people’s audit” with the multimillion-peso flood control projects implemented along the Cotcot River in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

“If it is there, we will applaud DPWH, we will applaud the contractor and the politician who sponsored it. But if it is not there, we will file a case through our voluntarism,” he said during the launch on Friday, September 5.

P117B worth of project in 3 years

Abines said Cebu received an allocation of ₱117 billion worth of projects in three years—₱37B in 2023, ₱35B in 2024, and ₱45B in 2025. Around 20 percent, or at least ₱26B, was earmarked for flood control projects.

This allocation includes nine flood control projects in Cebu’s 5th District, six of which were in Liloan.

“We discovered that Cebu is one of the biggest recipients of flood control projects. So, we, as a group of citizens, studied the last six years of DPWH projects in Cebu and uncovered that from 2023 to 2025, Cebu got ₱26 billion worth of flood control allocations,” Abines said.

Citing data he said was obtained and consolidated from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) online portal, Abines noted that for 2025 alone, the agency allocated funding for three flood control projects along the Cotcot River in Liloan.

The upstream flood mitigation project was allotted ₱279 million. Also funded were the downstream project worth ₱150 million and the construction of a flood control structure (Phase 2) worth ₱160 million.

In 2024, three projects were also implemented along the Cotcot River—two on Liloan’s side worth ₱100 million and ₱155.28 million, respectively, and a third one on Compostela’s side of the river worth ₱145.3 million.

“One of the most expensive flood control projects is located along the Cotcot River in Liloan. One project alone cost ₱279 million. And we discovered at least six Cotcot River flood control projects, which we will visit, inspect, and verify if they truly exist,” Abines said.

Discaya project in Liloan

Abines also presented a copy of a contract agreement entered into by DPWH-7 with Cezarah Rowena Discaya, managing officer of Alpha & Omega Gen. Contractor & Development Corp., in joint venture with MC Geometric Proportions, Inc., on April 1, 2024.

The ₱150-million project covered the construction and maintenance of flood mitigation structures and drainage systems, including a flood control structure along the Cotcot River upstream in Liloan, Cebu.

“This is a red flag. We were not planning to focus on Cotcot, but this is a red flag because the Discaya family is already out of the country. So this raises a very, very big concern. That’s only one project,” he said.

In a statement posted on its social media page, DPWH-7 said the Discaya project was completed on March 10, 2025.

“The project, officially titled Construction of Flood Mitigating Structure – Revetment Type, was completed with a revised contract amount of ₱149.5 million. It covers a total of 476.781 linear meters, located on the left bank facing upstream of the Cotcot River,” the agency said.

It added that “the completed structure now serves as a vital flood mitigation measure, strengthening river defenses and drainage systems to better protect the residents and communities of Liloan from flooding.”

“This accomplishment forms part of DPWH’s continuing commitment to deliver resilient and sustainable infrastructure that safeguards lives and property,” the DPWH-7 statement added.

People’s audit

Still, Abines said they want to personally verify if the project is indeed complete and serving its intended purpose.

As they intend to review other government-funded projects in Cebu, Abines’ group is calling for volunteer engineers, accountants, and lawyers to help in their cause.

According to Abines, DPWH-7 implemented 361 projects in Cebu since 2023, of which 107 projects were listed for implementation in 2025.

“The goal of this movement is to raise awareness, fight corruption, guard taxpayers’ money, and prosecute and punish guilty parties—not just contractors, who are at the bottom of the food chain, but also DPWH officials, government officials, congressmen, governors, mayors, or anybody involved in the contract,” he said.

“If we cannot prosecute, everything will be useless,” he added.

Moreover, Abines urged the National Bureau of Investigation in Central Visayas to assist them in the conduct of the “people’s audit” by providing protection against possible harassment.

