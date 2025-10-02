Include pets in disaster plans – groups

A persian cat sleeps at the “meowseum”, a privately funded cat museum and cafe where some 30 friendly felines roam freely throughout the exhibition space, in Tehran, on May 30, 2023. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — No one is spared from disasters.

Even animals suffer when disasters strike, thus the need to also consider them in every family’s disaster preparedness plans, said the Animal Kingdom Foundation, a non-profit organization that is dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming abused and neglected animals.

In an advisory, the foundation said that when the earth trembled or when a volcano would erupt, “remember animals suffer too.”

“As we pray for safety for everyone amidst these consecutive natural disasters, it’s not just humans who are at risk. Countless pets, farm animals, and wildlife are left injured, displaced, or abandoned,” it said.

Pet emergency plan

Human World for Animals said tragedies might be prevented by preparing for a disaster or emergency evacuation before it would happen.

“In natural disasters or evacuations, pets are at high risk if unprepared. A pet emergency plan ensures your animals stay safe, whether you evacuate or shelter in place,” the group, formerly known as Humane Society International, a global nonprofit organization that focuses on animal welfare and opposes animal-related cruelties of national scope, said the group.

The group is suggesting the following:

• Plan for your pets

This include the need to make sure that cats and dogs are microchipped and wearing collars with identification tags and the contact details of the owners to increase the chances of being reunited with pets who get lost.

• Make a disaster kit for pets

Prepare food and water that will last for at least five days for each pet, bowls and a manual can opener if you are packing canned pet food.

If your pets are taking medications, make sure to store medicines and the medical records in a waterproof container.

A pet first aid kit also includes a book on pet first aid, gauze, nonstick tape, pet shampoo, tweezers, antibiotic ointment, styptic powder (for small wounds) and activated charcoal (for poison exposure).

• If you decide to evacuate, take your pets

Pets left behind in the event of a disaster can easily be injured, lost or killed.

• If you stay at home, do it safely

Pet owners are urged to look for safe place at home where the family and their fur babies can stay together.

Emergency supplies, including pet crate and supplies, medications, pet food and water inside watertight containers, along with your other emergency supplies should be made readily available.

Fireplaces, vent, pet doors or similar openings in the house should be sealed, together with unsafe books or crannies where frightened cats may try to hide.

