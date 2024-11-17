PAWS to fur parents: No pets left behind during calamities

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) on Saturday reminded pet owners to keep their pets safe and secure during calamities as Super Typhoon Pepito (international name: Man-yi) wreaks havoc in most parts of the country.

“Please secure your pets and help all animals. Keep your pets indoors and away from harm,” PAWS said in a Facebook post.

PAWS also encouraged pet owners and animal lovers to also help stray animals by providing shelter for them and offering them food and water.

ALSO READ:

PH Red Cross rescues dogs affected by Kristine

Rescuing hope: A Cebuana fur mom’s journey to free impounded animals

Cebu City to build first-ever animal shelter in Guba

Further, PAWS emphasized that pets should be included in evacuation plans and ensure that they can be safely transported using household materials such as basins. However, the group noted that pets should be uncaged and untied if they can’t be evacuated.

“Giving them the freedom to move can mean the difference between life and death,” PAWS added.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that the center of the eye of Pepito was spotted in the vicinity of Panganiban, Catanduanes as of 10 p.m.

It made landfall along the eastern coast of Catanduanes at 9:40 p.m.

It was packing a maximum wind speed of 195 kilometers per hour and gustiness of up to 325 km/h.

The weather agency hoisted Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) across the country, with TCWS No. 5 being the highest over Catanduanes and the northeastern portion of Camarines Sur. This may bring extreme threat to life and property, with wind speed ranging from 185 km/h or higher.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP