70 Mandaue students suffer panic attacks due to Davao earthquake

A student in Mandaue City receives assistance after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao also rattled Cebu on Friday Morning, October 10, 3025. | 📸: Bantay-Mandaue CDRRMO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – At least 70 students in Mandaue City received medical assistance following a magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck parts of Mindanao and the Visayas early Friday morning, October 10, 2025.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported the epicenter in Manay, Davao Oriental but the tremor was also felt across Cebu Province, and parts of Visayas, and Mindanao.

Initial information released by the Mandaue City Public Affairs Office reported only 27 affected students. However, the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) in a report sent to the media later updated the figure to 70 after further assessment and coordination with schools and emergency responders.

READ: M6.9 Cebu, M7.4 Davao quakes coincidental, not connected — Phivolcs

READ: Davao earthquake: Magnitude 7.4 quake came from active Philippine Trench

READ: 2 dead as magnitude 7.4 quake rattles Mindanao, Visayas

Students reported various health concerns such as difficulty in breathing, dizziness, hyperventilation, loss of consciousness, and panic attacks.

The affected schools included Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (Main Campus and Annex), Subangdaku Technical Vocational School, Mandaue City Central School, and Cabancalan National High School.

Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School (Main Campus) recorded the highest number of cases with 47 students, followed by the Annex with 13, Subangdaku Technical Vocational School with 8, and one case each from Mandaue City Central School and Cabancalan National High School.

Fifteen students were brought to Mandaue City Hospital (MCH) for further medical attention. These included 14 students from MCCNHS main campus and Annex building and one from MCCNHS.

Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices also provided on-site first aid and psychosocial support to affected Mandaue students and facilitated the transport of patients from Barangays Opao, Alang-Alang, Centro, Cabancalan and Tingub.

As of the latest update from the Mandaue PIO at 3 p.m, one student from MCCNHS remains admitted at MCH, while the rest have been declared stable.

Caption: A student in Mandaue City receives assistance after the 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck Mindanao and was felt in Cebu.|

: Bantay-Mandaue CDRRMO

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP