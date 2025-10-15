Labella urges flexible learning setup amid continuing earthquakes

Cebu City Councilor Edgardo Labella II | Sangguniang Panglungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A local legislator has urged the city government to continue prioritizing the safety and mental well-being of students by implementing a flexible learning setup as earthquakes continue to shake Cebu and nearby areas.

In a privilege speech during the City Council’s regular session on Tuesday, October 14, Councilor Edgardo Labella II called on Mayor Nestor Archival, the Local School Board, and the Department of Education (DepEd) Region VII to adopt proactive measures that would allow children to continue learning safely amid the threat of aftershocks.

“Education can wait for a few days — but their lives, their peace of mind, their sense of safety — those cannot,” Labella said.

Context of the appeal

The speech came just days after Mayor Archival announced another week-long class suspension for all public schools in the city following a series of strong earthquakes felt across the Visayas and Mindanao.

In his public advisory issued on October 12 at 9 p.m., Archival said that all public daycare, kindergarten, elementary, and high school classes would be suspended from October 13 to 18, with lessons to continue through remote synchronous learning.

“Learning continues, even in times of precaution,” the mayor said. “Students and teachers will have remote learning during these dates — so make sure to check your online class schedules.”

For private schools and public colleges, Archival gave school administrations the discretion to evaluate their facilities and decide on appropriate class arrangements based on safety.

The mayor also reminded the public to remain alert and prepared by reviewing earthquake safety measures, including the “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” protocol and the importance of preparing emergency kits and identifying safe spots in homes and classrooms.

“Let us all remain alert, prepared, and cooperative. Learning will continue remotely — even in times of precaution,” Archival said in his advisory.

‘Think of our children’

Labella, in his speech, noted the fear and anxiety children have been experiencing amid the recent tremors.

He cited the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Northern Cebu on September 30, the 7.6-magnitude quake off Davao Oriental on October 10, and the 6.0-magnitude tremor that again shook Northern Cebu early on October 13.

“Makita gyud ang panic sa ilang mga mata… daghan kaayo ang nicollapse, ug nanghilak intawon nangita sa ilang ginikanan,” he said.

(We can see the panic in their eyes…there are many who collapseed and cried looking for their parents.)

“No child should grow up feeling that kind of fear — that at any moment, the walls around them could fall,” he said.

Labella has invoked the Constitutional principle of parens patriae, which holds that the State is the guardian of those unable to protect themselves, especially children.

“It is the State’s solemn duty to help in their rearing as a partner of parents,” he said.

“As a father, it breaks my heart to see my children tremble in fear every time the ground shakes. As public servants, we have the duty to think of our children,” he further said.

Flexible learning

The councilor proposed the adoption of a flexible learning schedule, combining online and limited face-to-face classes for as long as aftershocks persist.

“Perhaps we can consider adopting a flexible learning schedule where schoolchildren, especially those in the elementary level, can continue their lessons online and report to school only to submit requirements or participate in minimal in-person activities,” he said.

“We’ve done this during the pandemic — if we succeeded then, we can do it again,” Labella said.

