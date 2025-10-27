AEBC Corporate Cup: Taboada erupts for 33 as Kryocrete gets first win

Karlo Taboada of Kryocrete. | AEBC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Karlo Taboada exploded for 33 points to power Kryocrete to a hard-earned 78-76 victory over Biorust in the ongoing Architects and Engineers Basketball Club (AEBC) Buildrite Cup 2025 over the weekend at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gym.

Taboada was unstoppable all game, shooting an impressive 12-of-15 from the field, including three triples. He also tallied six rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead Kryocrete to its first win in two outings in Bracket A.

READ: CABC BOYSEN CUP: Buhawe drops 28 as Virtuoso fends off Knoxout

Aquim Bordomeo chipped in 18 points as Kryocrete capitalized on Biorust’s short rotation, with only seven players suiting up.

Despite the loss, Criz Matunog put on a strong performance for Biorust, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Mark Paradero added 18, while Mario Parba and Ferdinand Tiro contributed 12 and 11, respectively, as Biorust dropped to 0-2.

READ: Cesafi: UC tightens grip on top spot with win over USJ-R

In other games, Blockout stayed unbeaten at 2-0 after a 65-56 win over Confix. Riz Paran led Blockout with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and a steal, while Jan Manalili and Victor Omega added 10 apiece.

Confix fell to 1-1 despite 14 points from Nino Araw-Araw and 12 from Juan Miguel Dela Torre.

READ: UAAP: La Salle holds off late UST rally for third straight win

Meanwhile, Makaw also improved to 2-0 after edging Handy Fix Grip, 69-65. Levi Sinson top-scored with 24 points, while Jarryd Jon Ong delivered a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Handy Fix Grip remained winless in two games, with Austin Antiniero pacing the team with 24 points.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP