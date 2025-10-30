Dos & Don’ts for visiting cemeteries in Cebu

A scene captured last November 1, 2022 inside the Carreta Cemetery, one of the biggest cemeteries in Cebu. | CDN file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As families in Cebu prepare to visit gravesites this kalag-kalag, local authorities are urging smart, respectful, and safe behavior.

From what to bring to what to avoid, here’s a practical guide for a solemn but smooth visit to your loved ones’ resting places.

In Cebu City, the city government has activated its “Task Force Undas 2025” to oversee security, accessibility, and crowd control at cemeteries.

Also, the Department of Health (DOH) this year reminded parents not to bring children to crowded cemetery areas amid safety and health concerns.

And for good measure, the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) emphasize orderly observance, especially in public cemeteries.

All this means: visiting is meaningful, but planning helps.

Dos: What visitors should do

Arrive early or during daylight so you can move around safely, locate the grave, and avoid congestion.

Bring essentials: water, umbrella or raincoat (for sudden showers), flashlight (if visiting late), and maybe a first-aid kit.

Respect the space: Keep noise to a minimum, observe silence or soft voices while others are grieving. The local government stresses “peace, order, and cleanliness” in cemeteries.

Maintain cleanliness: Bring your own trash bag. Dispose of candles, flowers, and wrappers properly so the site remains tidy for all.

Watch over children and the elderly: The DOH particularly warned that bringing small children may not be safe in congested cemetery zones.

Secure your valuables: With many visitors, there is an increased risk of petty theft. Be mindful of bags, phones, and wallets. (Seen in local advisories for cemeteries.)

Don’ts: What visitors should avoid

Do not bring alcoholic beverages and sound systems. In Cebu City, local authorities imposed a strict “no alcoholic drinks, no sound system” policy inside cemeteries.

Don’t carry prohibited or dangerous items: The PNP explicitly reminded the public to avoid bringing bladed weapons, gambling paraphernalia, and liquor.

Don’t stay too late in poorly lit areas: Even if you plan to visit at dusk or later, ensure you are with trusted company, use a flashlight or torch, and stay on paths/officially lit areas.

Avoid creating a disturbance: Loud gatherings, playing loud music, or disruptive behavior undermines the solemnity of the visit and may be subject to local rules. (See the “no sound system” rule above.)

Don’t leave unattended trash or candle-wax mess: It adds to the workload of cemetery staff and can create hazards (e.g., fire risk with many candles).

Avoid bringing too many items or piling up goods at the gravesite for long hours, especially in busy cemeteries. Some local guidelines suggest limiting stay to ease congestion and ease management.

Practical tips for Cebu visitors

Use designated parking areas or public transport where available. Some areas have traffic reroutes and parking rules for observance.

Wear comfortable shoes and clothing — many older cemeteries have uneven ground, breaks, and steps.

Bring a small broom/brush if you intend to clean the grave site. Many families do so, and it’s respectful to leave the area tidy.

Keep hydrated and wear mosquito repellent if the cemetery area has overgrown or shaded patches.

