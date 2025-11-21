Bayan Central Visayas: ‘Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte must step down now’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte — INQUIRER files

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) Central Visayas chapter has called for the immediate resignation of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte.

The group also demands the formation of a National Transition Council to govern the country.

In a press statement issued Thursday, November 20, Bayan Central Visayas Chairman Jaime Paglinawan described the current administration as “built on a foundation of lies.”

He pointed to the revelations from Senator Imee Marcos as proof of alleged misconduct at the highest levels of government.

“The people who voted for them were deceived by the ruling class’s own dirty secrets,” Paglinawan said. “Malacañang has been turned into a private rehabilitation center for a president allegedly known to his own family as a drug addict.”

READ: Imee Marcos links President to drug use; Castro calls it a ‘desperate move’

Allegations of Corruption and Misuse of Funds

Paglinawan also denounced Vice President Duterte, accusing her of large-scale corruption as Davao City mayor and in her current role.

“She brazenly controlled over 2 billion pesos in confidential funds, squandered 125 million pesos in just 11 days, and misused hundreds of millions more in intelligence funds,” he said.

READ: Sara Duterte’s secret fund spending ‘a violation twice over’

He further alleged that allies in the Senate and the Supreme Court blocked Duterte’s impeachment proceedings.

Paglinawan cited the recent P50-billion flood control scam in Cebu as evidence of the government’s deep-rooted corruption.

He condemned the projects as deliberately substandard, which destroyed homes, ruined livelihoods, and even caused deaths.

READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them

Call for a National Transition Council

Paglinawan stressed that “The President and Vice President currently have no moral ascendancy to govern our nation. We cannot achieve true justice and accountability if investigations continue under the same pro-Marcos and pro-Duterte groups that cover up corruption.”

BAYAN Central Visayas, along with other sectors, now calls for a National Transition Council made up of “representatives of the people.”

According to Paglinawan, the council would hold corrupt officials accountable, implement long-awaited reforms, and ensure a truly honest election.

“This is why the people are furious,” Paglinawan concluded. “Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte must step down now.”

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