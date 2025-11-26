Bohol solon raises concern over US policy shift affecting nursing program

| Inquirer file photo

TAGBILARAN CITY — Bohol 3rd District Rep. Kristine Alexie Besas Tutor has expressed deep concern over the recent decision of the United States Department of Education (DOE) to remove nursing from its list of recognized “professional degree” programs under federal student loan policies.

While the policy shift does not affect nursing licensure or scope of practice in the U.S., it restricts access to federal student loans for graduate nursing education. This action could have long-term implications for the healthcare workforce and the career pathways of many aspiring nurses.

Tutor, who chairs the House Committee on Globalization and the World Trade Organization, urged Philippine government agencies to immediately assess whether the U.S. policy could affect the status, employment opportunities, and professional recognition of Filipino nurses currently working—or planning to work—in the U.S.

READ: Cebu’s hero nursing student: ‘A little act of kindness can go a long way’

She noted that the issue is “highly technical” and must be examined through a coordinated effort involving the Professional Regulation Commission, Commission on Higher Education, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Migrant Workers, and Department of Trade and Industry

Tutor also called on these agencies to deliver a unified national position as soon as possible.

“As a licensed physical therapist, I stand with all Filipino nurses as this potential threat to their careers arises,” Tutor said.

The congresswoman likewise assured the Philippine Nurses Association, nursing schools, and the Filipino nursing community in the United States that Congress is ready to extend policy support and legislative action should the situation require it.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP