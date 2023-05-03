Cebu’s hero nursing student: ‘A little act of kindness can go a long way’

CEBU City, Philippines—For nursing student Julia Baguio, her simple but heroic act of helping a man suffering from a heat stroke was “something we are supposed to do.”

“I think that you all think that it was ‘HEROIC’ to save someone’s life but for me, it should be something that we should think as something we are supposed to do because a little act of kindness could go a long way,” she said in a Facebook post.

Baguio helped a man who collapsed in front of the Amores Building in Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu last April 28. It was very evident that the man was suffering from heat stroke, as the temperature that day was scorching.

READ: Julia Baguio: A Student Nurse’s Story of Heroism and Compassion

Baguio said that she did not have any second thoughts about helping the man as she believes that it is her responsibility as a nurse to embody the principles of her profession.

The 21-year-old student nurse said, though, that anyone could do the same when the need arises.

“It might be my time to show compassion and empathy towards people who needed a helping hands when they couldn’t no longer stand on their own but your hands are not different from mine because if we all will work hand in hand, shows compassion and empathy even if It’s just a normal day we all could make it happen,” her post reads.

Her efforts went viral on social media, with netizens sending her messages of gratitude.

“I cannot express my warmest appreciation to each one of you for appreciating and being proud of the act of kindness that I did Last Friday but I thank you all for the great messages that I have received from people who are my family, friends and even strangers,” she said.

She also thanked CDN Digital for sharing her story.

“My warmest gratitude to CDN Digital for sharing my experience as an act that could inspire other people to help other people.”

/bmjo