DOLE orders tighter rules for fireworks industry ahead of holiday season

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has urged pyrotechnic establishments to follow proper occupational safety and health protocols. | CDN FILE PHOTO / Dave Cuizon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has announced stricter monitoring of the pyrotechnic industry ahead of the holidays, warning establishments to meet required safety protocols or face sanctions.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma signed Labor Advisory No. 18, Series of 2025 on November 28, reminding manufacturers, distributors, and retailers to observe occupational safety requirements under Republic Act No. 11058 or the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Law.

Laguesma said pyrotechnic work demands strict compliance with safety procedures, noting that lapses in handling explosive materials could lead to serious or fatal incidents.

READ: DOH warns public vs. firecracker injuries, road crashes this holiday season

Occupational safety a must

DOLE’s advisory reiterates full adherence to Department Order No. 134, Series of 2014, which outlines mandatory safety systems for pyrotechnic establishments.

These establishments include factories that manufacture fireworks, warehouses that store pyrotechnic materials, and retail shops selling firecrackers.

READ: DOH: 534 firecracker-related injuries logged so far

The order requires trained safety and health personnel, compliance with occupational safety and health standards, and the creation of workplace policies addressing major risks in pyrotechnic operations.

Meanwhile, workers are expected to take part in trainings and help carry out occupational safety and health initiatives within their respective workplaces.

READ: Asturias firecracker mishap: 23-year-old man dies after firecracker explodes on his face

Close monitoring

Under the advisory, the DOLE regional offices and Labor Laws Compliance Officers are responsible for enforcing the rules and monitoring of pyrotechnic establishments.

DOLE further instructed its regional units to coordinate with the Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine National Police, and local governments to identify unsafe operations.

Regional directors are also required to submit related reports to the Bureau of Working Conditions by January 15, 2026, as part of the advisory’s enforcement.

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