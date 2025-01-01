Asturias firecracker mishap: 23-year-old man dies after firecracker explodes on his face

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old man died after a firecracker called ‘bomb shell’ exploded on his face during the New Year’s revelry on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Barangay San Roque, Asturias town.

The victim was identified as Cyril John Amarillo Remis, a resident of the said place and a vlogger.

The Asturias firecracker mishap happened around midnight but was reported to the police at around 7:45 a.m.

Based on the investigation by Asturias Police Station, the victim’s neighbor set the fireworks beside the national highway.

The fireworks were intended to explode mid-air.

READ:

After several explosions, the victim came closer to the base of the fireworks to peek and closely examine it.

However, one firework was left which exploded right to the face of the victim while he was examining it.

Remis was immediately brought to Asturias Infirmary Clinic but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The Asturias firecracker mishap happened despite repeated warnngs by authorities about the dangers of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP