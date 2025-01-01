cdn mobile

Asturias firecracker mishap: 23-year-old man dies after firecracker explodes on his face

By: Futch Anthony Inso - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 01,2025 - 02:10 PM

Asturias firecracker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 23-year-old man died after a firecracker called ‘bomb shell’ exploded on his face during the New Year’s revelry on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, in Barangay San Roque, Asturias town.

The victim was identified as Cyril John Amarillo Remis, a resident of the said place and a vlogger.

The Asturias firecracker mishap happened around midnight but was reported to the police at around 7:45 a.m.

Based on the investigation by Asturias Police Station, the victim’s neighbor set the fireworks beside the national highway.

The fireworks were intended to explode mid-air.

READ:

Senior citizen dies from firecracker injuries – DOH

INQToday: 340 firecracker–related injuries logged, so far – DOH

 

After several explosions, the victim came closer to the base of the fireworks to peek and closely examine it.

However, one firework was left which exploded right to the face of the victim while he was examining it.

Remis was immediately brought to Asturias Infirmary Clinic but was pronounced dead by the attending physician.

The Asturias firecracker  mishap happened despite repeated warnngs by authorities about the dangers of firecrackers and pyrotechnics.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Asturias, firecracker
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.