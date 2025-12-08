DOLE reminds pay rules for Immaculate Concepcion holiday

By: Airam Limatog - Multimedia Correspondent and Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 08,2025 - 10:45 AM

via PNA

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Workers are entitled to proper wage benefits on December 8, the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) reminded employers.

Proclamation No. 727 declared December 8, 2025 as a nationwide special non-working day.

Special non-working holiday

Under Labor Advisory No. 17-25, employees who work on a special non-working holiday must receive an additional 30 percent of their daily wage for the first eight hours.

READ: LIST: 2026 regular holidays, special non-working days

If the special non-working day also falls on an employee’s rest day, they must receive an additional 50 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours.

No work, no pay rule

In both cases, overtime work must be paid an additional 30 percent of the employee’s hourly rate.

The DOLE also reaffirmed that the “no work, no pay” rule applies on special non-working holidays unless company policies or agreements say otherwise.

READ: LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

December holidays

The labor advisory also covered other special non-working holidays, including December 24 (Christmas Eve) and December 31 (Last Day of the Year).

Meanwhile, December 25 (Christmas Day) and December 30 (Rizal Day) are considered regular holidays.

Employees who report to work on regular holidays must be paid 200 percent for the first eight hours.

Any work beyond eight hours must be paid an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate.

READ: Entitled to receive 13th month pay? Here is how to calculate the amount

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