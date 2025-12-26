ICI: Another commissioner resigns

Independent Commission for Infrastructure Commissioner Rosanna Fajardo, who resigned today (December 26), sits in the middle of the table after Court of Appeals Justice Pedro Corales (seated, first from right) administered their oaths as then newly-appointed ICI members on September 15, 2025. (File photo from Presidential Communications Office)

MANILA, Philippines — Another commissioner of the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) has tendered her resignation on Friday as she believed that the body’s functions would “transition” to other agencies.

According to Commissioner Rosanna Fajardo, the courtesy resignation would be effective until Dec. 31.

READ: Rogelio Singson quits as ICI commissioner

“I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a collective mission that prioritizes the welfare of our citizens,” she said in a statement.

“My contributions have led to recommendations aimed at improving government procurement and budgeting processes related to infrastructure projects,” she added.

Fajardo said she believes that “I have completed the work I set out to accomplish when I was appointed.”

“I believe that the investigative and prosecutorial responsibilities will now transition to other agencies, such as the Department of Justice and the Office of the Ombudsman, which are better positioned to ensure accountability for contractors and government officials,” she also said.

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On Dec. 5, Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said that the ICI could finish its investigation “in a month or two.”

Meanwhile, Fajardo also bank on a “permanent” and “enhanced” Independent Commission Against Infrastructure Corruption (ICAIC) and the Independent People’s Commission (IPC).

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued the Executive Order (EO) No. 94, creating the three-member body on Sept. 15.

ICI special adviser Rodolfo Azurin Jr. has noted that the commission is considered as an ad hoc body with a “usual duration of six months.”

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The Section 10 of EO 94 has a sunset provision providing that ICI could be abolished “upon the accomplishment of the purposes for which it was created or unless sooner dissolved by the President.”

As a fact-finding body, ICI’s power is limited to conducting hearings, taking testimony, as well as receiving, gathering, reviewing and evaluating evidence, reports and information before it recommends the filing of charges to the Office of the Ombudsman.

The bills in the House and Senate creating ICIAC and IPC seek to enable the body to have powers to issue subpoenas, seek preventive suspensions and hold departure orders.

Former ICI commissioner Rogelio Singson also stepped down from the body on Dec. 3.

Singson mainly cited health reasons, but he lamented that the ICI still had no budget at the time of his resignation. He also mentioned the body’s limited functions.

On Dec. 5, or two days after Singson’s statements, the Department of Budget and Management released a budget amounting to P41 million for the ICI. /apl

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